BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for June and trade report for May are due. The consensus is for 190,000 jobs, down from 223,000 in the prior month.



Ahead of these data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 110.60 against the yen, 0.9920 against the franc, 1.1725 against the euro and 1.3235 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



