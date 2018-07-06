Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 6
|Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/07/2018) of £66.66m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/07/2018) of £51.84m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/07/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|248.64p
|20850000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|243.37p
|Ordinary share price
|241.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(2.87)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|102.18p
|14500000
|ZDP share price
|104.50p
|Premium to NAV
|2.27%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 05/07/2018