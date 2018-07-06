Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2018) - Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) ("Therma Bright" or the "Company"), a progressive medical device technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Hugo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective immediately.

Mr. Victor Hugo is senior financial analyst at Marrelli Support Services Inc., providing CFO, accounting, regulatory compliance, and management advisory services to numerous issuers on the TSX, TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian and US exchanges. Mr. Hugo is a CPA, CMA and holds a Bachelors of Commerce with Honours specializing in Accounting and Cost and Management Accounting from Potchefstroom University in South Africa. Mr. Hugo served as CFO for several TSX Venture Exchange companies. He has over 20 years' experience in the mining and manufacturing sectors, with responsibility for accounting, budgeting and financial reporting.

The Company announces that in respect of this appointment, it has granted its new CFO incentive stock options to purchase up to 150,000 common shares of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's share option plan. These options will vest after 6 months and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.05/share.

Mr. Hugo succeeds Tak Wing Law, who has served as the Company's CFO since February 2014. The Company thanks Mr. Law for his valued services.

Rob Fia, CEO, commented:

"It has been a pleasure to work with Tak over the last 4 years. His services have been invaluable in advancing the Company forward. We wish Tak all the best in his future endeavours. I'd also like to welcome Victor Hugo and Marrelli support services to the Therma Bright team. Victor has many years of experience acting for public companies in a wide variety of industries. Victor and Marrelli Services provide cost effective financial services that are ideal for Therma Bright at this stage of the Company."

About Therma Bright Inc.:

Therma Bright is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of the Company's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care.

Therma Bright received a Class II medical device status from the FDA for its platform technology that is indicated for the relief of the pain, itch, and inflammation from over 20,000 different insect stings and bites, (including bees, wasps, hornets, mosquitoes, black flies and jellyfish). The Company received approval for the above claims from FDA (United States) in 1997.

Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com.

