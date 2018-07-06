Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver a 35 MW biomass power plant to Turkey

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JULY 6, 2018 at 4:00 PM

Outotec to deliver a 35 MW biomass power plant to Turkey

Outotec has signed a contract for the EPC delivery of a new 35 MW gross electrical biomass power plant to be built in Turkey. The order value is approximately EUR 55 million which has been booked in Outotec's 2018 second quarter order intake.



Outotec is responsible for engineering, procurement and construction of the plant excluding the civil works. Based on Outotec's proprietary fluidized bed technology, the main process components in the delivery are the biomass storage system, fluidized bed boiler, turbine and the flue gas treatment system.



The new plant designed by Outotec will be located close to the biomass sources in the agricultural area, where the disposal from large farms is becoming an environmental concern. The plant will generate green electricity to the national grid and produce clean fertilizer as a byproduct.



Designed to operate below the strict European emission limits, the plant is expected to be fully operational in 2020.



"This is a great achievement for Outotec and one of the first projects of the Turkish initiative for promoting green energy out of biomass. In 2016, we delivered and commissioned one of Turkey's first 30 MW power plants based on alternative fuel and are now happy to provide our fluidized bed technology for another green energy project," says Kalle Härkki, head of Outotec's Metals, Energy & Water business.



For further information please contact:

OUTOTEC

Kalle Härkki, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit

tel. +358 20 529 2158



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817 198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

