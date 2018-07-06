

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Germany's Constitutional Court rejected complaints that raiding the offices of Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L,VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) lawyer Jones Day as part of an investigation into the diesel-emissions scandal violated constitutional law.



'The securing of the documents neither constitutes a violation of the Volkswagen AG's right to informational self-determination nor of its right to a fair trial,' the court said.



The court also dismissed similar complaints brought by Jones Day and a separate complaint brought by lawyers working for the firm at the time.



Volkswagen originally hired Jones Day in 2015 to run an internal investigation into early reports of emissions cheating.



During the raid, which took place on March 15, 2017, authorities recovered numerous files and electronic data including the results of the internal investigation, the court said.



