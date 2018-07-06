The "Russia Aerospace Defense Industry Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia's aerospace and defense industries have belatedly made the transition from the 'cost no object' Soviet era to the economic realities of the global market.

The difficult transition years of the 1990s, when once assured markets in former spheres of influence declined and domestic spending plunged, appear to have been overcome. Russia's aerospace and defense industries are back to competing at an international level.

The publisher analyzes Russia Aerospace Defense Industry in Michael Porter's Five Forces Analysis. It uses concepts developed in Industrial Organization (IO) economics to derive five forces that determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of a market.

Porter referred to these forces as the microenvironment, to contrast it with the more general term macro-environment. They consist of those forces close to a company that affect its ability to serve its customers and make a profit. A change in any of the forces normally requires a company to re-assess the marketplace.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Industry

C. Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

D. Conclusion

E. Glossary of Terms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpbpt5/russia_aerospace?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005211/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Military Aerospace and Defense