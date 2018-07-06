A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb" of Arab Misr Insurance Group S.A.E. (gig-Egypt) (Egypt).The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable.

The ratings reflect gig-Egypt's balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings also factor in the financial strength of gig-Egypt's parent company, Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. (GIG), due to its strategic importance to the group.

gig-Egypt's balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation, which remained at the strongest level as at year-end 2017, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Capital requirements are driven by investment risks with approximately one-third of the company's investments held in government treasury bills, with the bulk maturing between three to 12 months. Despite the concentration risk associated with these investments, the liquidity of these assets allows the company to react to changes in market conditions. Regulatory restrictions in Egypt limit the investment opportunities available to gig-Egypt; however, the company's capital position is sufficiently robust to absorb the higher risk charges associated with assets held within Egypt. Furthermore, the company benefits from low underwriting leverage and has a history of internal capital generation. A.M. Best expects consolidated risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level over the medium term.

The operating performance assessment of strong considers gig-Egypt's excellent track record of generating technical and operating profits, reporting a five-year (2013-2017) average combined ratio of 78% despite the challenging economic pressures and intense competition in the company's domestic market. gig-Egypt's five-year (2013-2017) return on equity also is strong at 24.5%, notwithstanding Egypt's high inflation environment, and is supported by robust investment returns.

The business profile assessment reflects gig-Egypt's position as the fourth-largest insurer in the Egyptian insurance market, with a consolidated market share of 6% as at year-end 2017. However, the company's profile is limited to operating within Egypt and, on a net premium basis, its portfolio is heavily concentrated toward the motor business line.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005225/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Jalpa Thanky, FIA

+44 20 7397 0277

Senior Financial Analyst

jalpa.thanky@ambest.com

or

Salman Siddiqui, +44 20 7397 0331

Associate Director, Analytics

salman.siddiqui@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com