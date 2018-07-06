The "Europe Cartilage Repair Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Cartilage Repair Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2018 2024).

The tissue prevents friction between the bones, by absorbing shock in the joints. When damage is caused in the cartilage, it restricts the regular movement of the knee, causing immense pain. It generally occurs after a traumatic and twisting injury to the knee. If cartilage damage remains untreated, it is expected to lead to knee replacement surgery.

Knee osteoarthritis is among the most common diseases, due to factors such as aging and obesity. This further enhances the demand for Cartilage repair surgery as Cartilage tissue's ability to repair itself is very limited, as there are no blood vessels, and bleeding is vital in healing. Moreover, this growth is further supported by the constant technological advancements in the region.

Based on the modality, the Cartilage Repair market is segmented into Cell-Based and Non-Cell-Based. Cell-Based Cartilage Repair further segmented into Chondrocyte Transplantation and Growth Factor Technology. Non-Cell-Based Cartilage Repair further includes Tissue Scaffolds and Cell-Free Composites. Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Hyaline Cartilage and Fibrocartilage. The treatment type segment covers Palliative and Intrinsic Repair Stimulus. Palliative further segmented into Viscosupplementation and Debridement Lavage. The site outlook segment covers Knee Cartilage Repair and others.

