The "Global Digital Inspection Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Inspection Market size is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing industrial automation and technological advantages over traditional methods of digital inspection are the factors that contribute to the market expansion during the forecast period.

Based on Offering, the Digital Inspection market segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into Metrology, Machine Vision, and NDT.

Based on Dimension, the Digital Inspection market segments the market into 2D and 3D.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Manufacturing, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy Utilities, Oil Gas, Aerospace Defense, Food Pharmaceuticals, Energy Power, Automotive, and Others.

Based on Regions, the Digital Inspection market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Digital Inspection Market

4. Global Digital Inspection Market by Technology

5. Global Digital Inspection Market by Dimension

6. Global Digital Inspection Market by Vertical

7. Global Digital Inspection Market by Region

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

General Electric (GE)

Mistras Group, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Hexagon AB

Cognex Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Roper Technologies (Zetec Inc.)

Carl Zeiss AG

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

