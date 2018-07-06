PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividends

For Immediate Release 6 July 2018

PhosAgro EGM Approves Dividends

Moscow- PhosAgro ("the Company", Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically-integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") today has approved a decision to pay a dividend of RUB 3.11 billion, or RUB 24 per ordinary share (RUB 8 per Global Depositary Receipt), from the Company's retained earnings as of 31 December 2017. The record date for shareholders eligible to receive dividends was set as 23 July 2018.

PhosAgro CEO Andrey Guryev said: "We have been paying dividends at the top end of the payout range established by PhosAgro's dividend policy on a quarterly basis for several years. We aim to maintain this approach in the years ahead, while in parallel achieving impressive production results, investing in the Company's development and implementing social and charitable programmes."

The EGM also approved a number of related party transactions.

Notes to Editors

PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of not less than 39% (according to IFA, Fertecon and CRU).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and one of the top three MAP/DAP producers in the world, according to IFA. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia (according to CRU and the RFPA). PhosAgro is the only producer of nepheline concentrate in Russia (according to the RFPA).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.