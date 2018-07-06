Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-06 / 16:03 World-renowned manufacturer of sailing and motor yachts HanseYachts AG (ISIN: DE000A0KF6M8 / WKN: A0KF6M) repaid its 2014/2019 corporate bond with a total nominal amount of EUR 13 million ahead of schedule on 6 July 2018, almost one year before the maturity date. The refinancing agreed with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and Sparkasse Vorpommern has put the company's finance structure back on solid ground in the long term. The substantially lower refinancing interest will also allow the company to optimise its annual profits to the tune of EUR 0.7 million. End of Media Release Issuer: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft Key word(s): Enterprise 2018-07-06 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft Ladebower Chaussee 11 17493 Greifswald Germany Phone: +49 (0)3834-5792-20 Fax: +49 (0)3834-5792-81 E-mail: ir@hanseyachts.com Internet: www.hansegroup.com ISIN: DE000A0KF6M8 WKN: A0KF6M Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart End of News DGAP Media 702427 2018-07-06

July 06, 2018 10:03 ET (14:03 GMT)