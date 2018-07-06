

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) said that its supervisory board accepted Chief Executive Officer Heinrich Hiesinger's resignation on Friday.



Hiesinger submitted his resignation late Thursday, almost a week after the company agreed to merge its European steel operations with Tata Steel Ltd.



The Supervisory Board has asked the Board, Guido Kerkhoff, Oliver Burkhard and Dr. Donatus Kaufmann to lead without a Chief Executive Officer for the time being. The succession for Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger as Chief Executive Officer will be conducted in a structured process.



Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp, said 'In this tough situation for the company it is now initially about staying on course. The Board has a strategy to further develop the group, which is agreed with the Supervisory Board. This includes the realization of the steel joint venture.'



