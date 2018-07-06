The "Global Application Hosting Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Application Hosting Market size is expected to reach $77.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of wide range of hosting solutions with complementing services, and the software-centered competitive advantage approach of the technology are the factors that is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Solution and Services. Solution Type is further segmented into Managed Hosting, Cloud Hosting, and Colocation Hosting.

Based on Organization Size, the Application Hosting market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Application Type, the market report segments the market into Mobile Based and Web Based.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into BFSI, Media Entertainment, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Based on Regions, the Application Hosting market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Application Hosting Market

4. Global Application Hosting Market by Organization Size

5. Global Application Hosting Market by Application Type

6. Global Application Hosting Market by Vertical

7. Global Application Hosting Market by Region

8. Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

IBM Corporation

Rackspace

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

DXC Technology

Apprenda

Navisite

Sungard Availability Services LP

Liquid Web Inc.

