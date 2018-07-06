As of July 11, 2018, the following bond loans issued by SBB i Norden AB (publ) will change short name, trading code and issuer. ISIN SE0009805468 --------------------------------------------------------- Current Short Name SBBIN 002 --------------------------------------------------------- New Short Name SAMN 005 --------------------------------------------------------- Current Trading code SBBIN_002 --------------------------------------------------------- New Trading code SAMN_005 --------------------------------------------------------- Current Issuer SBB i Norden AB --------------------------------------------------------- New Issuer Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB --------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 70 50 or iss@nasdaq.com.