Ganapati plc - Trading Update

6 July 2018

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Trading Update

Ganapati to launch new Block Chain enabled casino games;

Games to be developed through new subsidiary company GanaEight Coin Limited; and

Announcement of intention to issue a Utility Token ("ICO") G8C

The Directors of Ganapati are delighted to announce their involvement into a new area of the casino games market that will fuse existing Japanese content casino games with Block Chain technology.

Background

This operation will be carried out in a new company called GanaEight Coin Limited ("GanaEight Coin"), a company to be incorporated in Malta. GanaEight Coin will build on the Company's existing casino game design experience, where they have received several gaming awards over the past two years.

The Directors believe that a new opportunity has emerged where blockchain and online casino gaming will unlock economic value. The underlying infrastructure of blockchain technology will enable the Company to enter the blockchain industry as an online casino game development company. The world-wide value of the online casino markets exceeded €40.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a rate of 10% annually. As of June 2018, the cryptocurrency market had a volume of US$400 billion. The Directors believe that the integration of blockchain technology and online casino gaming will enable GanaEight Coin to capture part of this market.

Group Structure

GanaEight Coin will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Ganapati Malta Holding Limited which is wholly owned by Ganapati Plc. The directors representing Ganapati will be Mr Toshitaka Nakajima and Mr Hayato Terai.

Utility Token

G8C will issue its Utility Token called G eight C through an Initial Coin Offer ("ICO"). The cost involved in the G8C ICO are expected to be around ¥10 million approximately (£70,000). Additional expenses will be taken from the ICO raise.

The White Paper for the G8C is expected to be released in Q3 and the pre-sales of the G8C token are expected to commence in Q4 2018.

Acquisition

On the 6 July 2018, Ganapati completed the purchase of One Tusked Interactive Studio N.V, LLC ("OTIS"), a company incorporate in Curacao. The purchase price of the company is ¥10 million approximately (£70,000) payable in cash.

OTIS was established in December 2017, and has been granted a gaming licence in Curacao. OTIS has the function of an aggregator and is currently providing games for Ganapati. It has contracts with three online gaming operators for the supply of online games and support of online gaming software. The Director's intend to change its name to "Ganapati Curacao Limited".

New Office

Ganapati has growing connections in key Asian markets and is proposing to open an office in Taiwan to supply and support the Company's online gaming business as it seeks to expand Asian markets. The Company plans to recruit suitable staff which will operate a 24/7 customer support service. The Taiwan operations will be managed by Mr Lichun Hsiaowho. Lichun is an experienced leader in the online gaming industry and has launched several Asian based offices in the online gaming sector. His experience and expertise will contribute to generating sales to Ganapati's online gaming products.

Further information will be provided for shareholders as the project develops.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

