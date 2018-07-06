

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just two weeks after the collapse of one half of a Barton 1792 distillery warehouse in Bardstown, Kentucky, the other half of the building collapsed on the Fourth of July.



While about 9,000 barrels of liquor were affected by the initial collapse in June, the collapse of the second half of the building has sent another 9,000 barrels crashing down along with it.



The Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown can store up to 20,000 barrels. The spilled bourbon from the initial collapse on June 22 leaked into a nearby stream and river, contaminating the water and killing almost 1,000 fish.



As an average barrel is estimated to hold 53 gallons of liquor, the potential net loss from the initial collapse of the warehouse is estimated at 477,000 gallons. However, no one was hurt in either accident.



State environment officials said they would fine Sazerac, the New Orleans-based parent company of the distillery, up to $25,000 per day for the alcohol that was determined to leak into waterways.



Meanwhile, CNN reported that the Barton warehouse, built in the 1940s, was undergoing repairs at the time of the first incident in June. However, it was not clear what caused the collapse of the warehouse.



A spokesperson for Barton said it could take weeks before the root cause of the collapse is determined. The distillery inspected all its other warehouses after the initial June 22 incident and all are deemed safe.



Barton added that worker safety concerns prevented it from attempting to remove any untouched barrels after the initial incident. However, its workers were able to quickly contain the spill after the second incident and no leakage occurred as a result.



Barton plans to construct a new warehouse to store the recovered barrels.



