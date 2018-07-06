Lehman Brothers Treasury Co. B.V. in liquidation ("LBT") today, through its U.S. counsel Kramer Levin Naftalis Frankel LLP, announced that the liquidators of LBT are exploring various strategies to, among other things, facilitate the consolidation of the LBT creditor base. To that end, the liquidators of LBT intend to engage with certain of LBT's creditors and other market participants regarding potential strategies. No assurances can be made that any strategy will be employed, or if one is employed, the timing of its implementation. LBT does not undertake to publicly update its disclosure to reflect developments in this matter.

