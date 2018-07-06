The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 05 July 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 05 July 2018 105.06p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 103.18p per ordinary share







06 July 2018



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45