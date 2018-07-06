Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and Article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
Regulatory News:
CARMILA (Paris:CARM):
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Number of real voting
|
Theoretical number of
|30 June 2018
|136.561.695
|136.400.003
|136.561.695
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARMILA
French société anonyme with a share capital of 819.370.170 €
Registered office: 58 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 381 844 471
