

A shortage of blue agave in Mexico is leading to a global shortage of the alcoholic drink Tequila.



Tequila is a regional distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 40 miles northwest of Guadalajara, and in the Los Altos, or highlands, of the central western Mexican state of Jalisco.



Tequila producers in Jalisco are currently struggling to deal with a shortage of blue agave, Tequila's main ingredient.



While nearly 18 million blue agave planted in 2011 are now ready for harvest, the tequila industry requires an estimated 42 million to satisfy this year's demand.



After harvesting, the ripe agave piñas, the succulent core of the plant, are trimmed, split and slowly baked in ovens before their sweet juices are pressed out of them. The extracted juice is then fermented and distilled at least two times to produce Tequila.



Agave prices have seen a six-fold increase over the past two years as a result of the short supply as well as increased demand for Tequila worldwide.



Agave plants typically require seven to eight years to fully attain maturity. A shortage of the mature plants have forced Tequila makers to turn to using younger plants for production and thus leading to more shortage for future production of Tequila.



According to producers, the shortage of the blue agave plants is likely to contain until 2021, as improved planting strategies take time to show the results.



Due to the high prices of blue agave and the difficulty in competing with premium players, low-cost tequila producers are looking into distilling alternative spirits such as gin and vodka.



Agave producers have warned that it is only a matter of time before the premium players also come under pressure from the agave shortage and higher production costs.



