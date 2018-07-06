Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Notice of EGM 06-Jul-2018 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.* If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Shares please forward this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy and Form of Direction at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only some of your Shares, you should retain this document and consult with the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. The Directors, whose names appear on page 7 of this document, accept responsibility, both individually and collectively, for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case, the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of such information. *BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.* _(registered with the Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce of Amsterdam, the Netherlands under number 34217263)_ *Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting* This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This document provides you with information about the proposals but does not invite you to participate in them. *This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this document and in which the Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions.* Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. to be held at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 17 August 2018 commencing at 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) is set out on pages 10 to 11 of this document. Holders of Shares will find enclosed a Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Holders of Depositary Interests will find enclosed a Form of Direction by which they can instruct Link Market Services Trustees Limited to vote in respect of their interest. To be valid, the enclosed Form of Proxy must be received at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting. To be valid, the Forms of Direction must be received not later than 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Copies of this document will be available, free of charge, until the Extraordinary General Meeting, at the Company's registered office during normal business hours (other than on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and at the Company's website, www.brack-capital.com. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the Netherlands may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document and/or the accompanying Form of Proxy or Form of Direction comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. *CONTENTS* _Page_ Indicative Timetable of Events ............................................................................ ............................. 3 Definitions ............................................................................ ........................................................ 4 Letter from the Chairman of the Company ............................................................................ ............ 7 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ............................................................................ ........... 10 *INDICATIVE TIMETABLE OF EVENTS* Publication of this document: 6 July 2018 Record Date 20 July 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy: 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 15 August 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Direction: 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 14 August 2018 Time and date of Extraordinary General Meeting: 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 17 August 2018 Expected last day of dealings in the Shares on the Main Market: On or around 21 September 2018_*_ Expected time and date of cancellation of the listing of the On or around 8 a.m. BST (9 a.m. Shares from the Official List effective CEST) on 24 September 2018_*_ *_Subject to discussions with Euronext Paris and the UKLA._ Each of the times and dates in the above timetable is subject to change. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement on a Regulatory Information Service. *DEFINITIONS* The following definitions apply throughout this document and in the accompanying Form of Proxy and Form of Direction unless the context otherwise requires: "*Articles*" the articles of association of the Company; "*Board*" the board of the Company; "*BST*" British Summer Time; "*Chairman's Letter*" the letter from the Chairman of the Company to the Shareholders contained in this document; "*Company*" or "*BCRE*" BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.; "*CEST*" Central European Summer Time; "*CREST*" the relevant system as defined in the CREST Regulations for the paperless settlement of trades in securities in accordance with the CREST Regulations operated by Euroclear; "*CREST Regulations*" the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755) as amended; "*De-Listing*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Deed of Amendment*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Depositary*" Link Market Services Trustees Limited, an English company limited by shares, number 2729260 whose registered office is at 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU and which was incorporated on 7 July 1992 and which operates under the UK Companies Act 1985; "*Depositary Interest*" a dematerialised Depositary Interest issued by the Depositary in respect of, and representing on a 1 for 1 basis, underlying Shares, which can be held or transferred through CREST; "*Directors*" the members of the Board, including both executive and non-executive members, as at the date of this document; "*Extraordinary **General Meeting*" or "*EGM*" the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, convened for 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 17 August 2018, and any adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out on page 10; "*EGM Approval*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Euronext Admission*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*FCA*" the Financial Conduct Authority; "*FSMA*" Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended); "*Form of Direction*" the Form of Direction enclosed with this document for use by Shareholders that hold Depositary Interests in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting; "*Form of Proxy*" the form of proxy enclosed with this document for use by Shareholders in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting; "*Group*" BCRE group of companies; "*Listing*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Listing Rules*" the rules and regulations made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA as amended from time to time; "*London Stock Exchange*" or "*LSE*" London Stock Exchange plc; "*Notice*" the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting which is set out at the end of this document; "*Official List*" the Official List of the UKLA, maintained by the FCA in accordance with section 74(1) of FSMA; "*Record Date*" means 6 p.m. BST (7 p.m. CEST) on 20 July 2018; "*Resolutions*" the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting, details of which are set out in the Notice; "*Shares*" the Shares of EUR 0.01 each in the capital of the Company; "*Shareholder*" or "*Shareholders*" the holder or holders of Shares and/or, as the context requires, Depositary Interests; "*UK*" the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; "*UK Listing Authority*" or "*UKLA*" the FCA acting in its capacity as the competent authority for the purposes of Part VI of FSMA. *Directors, Secretary and Advisers* *Directors* Harin Thaker (_Chairman and Non-executive Director_) Moshe Lustig (_Non-executive Director_) Michiel Olland (_Executive Director_) *Co-CEO* Nansia Koutsou *Co-CEO* Shai Shamir *CFO* Yiannis Peslikas *Company Secretary* Viorica Hagagg *Head office and registered Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 office* HN Amsterdam The Netherlands *Broker* Peel Hunt LLP Moor House

