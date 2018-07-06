DJ BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Notice of EGM

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Notice of EGM 06-Jul-2018 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, you should seek your own personal financial advice from your stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, another appropriately authorised independent financial adviser.* If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your Shares please forward this document and the accompanying Form of Proxy and Form of Direction at once to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for delivery to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only some of your Shares, you should retain this document and consult with the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. The Directors, whose names appear on page 7 of this document, accept responsibility, both individually and collectively, for the information contained in this document. To the best of the knowledge of the Directors, who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case, the information contained in this document is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the importance of such information. *BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.* _(registered with the Trade Register of the Chamber of Commerce of Amsterdam, the Netherlands under number 34217263)_ *Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting* This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This document provides you with information about the proposals but does not invite you to participate in them. *This document should be read as a whole. Your attention is drawn to the letter from the Chairman of the Company which is set out on pages 7 to 9 of this document and in which the Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Resolutions.* Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. to be held at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 17 August 2018 commencing at 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) is set out on pages 10 to 11 of this document. Holders of Shares will find enclosed a Form of Proxy for use at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Holders of Depositary Interests will find enclosed a Form of Direction by which they can instruct Link Market Services Trustees Limited to vote in respect of their interest. To be valid, the enclosed Form of Proxy must be received at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting. To be valid, the Forms of Direction must be received not later than 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Copies of this document will be available, free of charge, until the Extraordinary General Meeting, at the Company's registered office during normal business hours (other than on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) and at the Company's website, www.brack-capital.com. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom and the Netherlands may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document and/or the accompanying Form of Proxy or Form of Direction comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. *CONTENTS* _Page_ Indicative Timetable of Events ............................................................................ ............................. 3 Definitions ............................................................................ ........................................................ 4 Letter from the Chairman of the Company ............................................................................ ............ 7 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ............................................................................ ........... 10 *INDICATIVE TIMETABLE OF EVENTS* Publication of this document: 6 July 2018 Record Date 20 July 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy: 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 15 August 2018 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Direction: 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 14 August 2018 Time and date of Extraordinary General Meeting: 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 17 August 2018 Expected last day of dealings in the Shares on the Main Market: On or around 21 September 2018_*_ Expected time and date of cancellation of the listing of the On or around 8 a.m. BST (9 a.m. Shares from the Official List effective CEST) on 24 September 2018_*_ *_Subject to discussions with Euronext Paris and the UKLA._ Each of the times and dates in the above timetable is subject to change. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement on a Regulatory Information Service. *DEFINITIONS* The following definitions apply throughout this document and in the accompanying Form of Proxy and Form of Direction unless the context otherwise requires: "*Articles*" the articles of association of the Company; "*Board*" the board of the Company; "*BST*" British Summer Time; "*Chairman's Letter*" the letter from the Chairman of the Company to the Shareholders contained in this document; "*Company*" or "*BCRE*" BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.; "*CEST*" Central European Summer Time; "*CREST*" the relevant system as defined in the CREST Regulations for the paperless settlement of trades in securities in accordance with the CREST Regulations operated by Euroclear; "*CREST Regulations*" the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3755) as amended; "*De-Listing*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Deed of Amendment*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Depositary*" Link Market Services Trustees Limited, an English company limited by shares, number 2729260 whose registered office is at 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent, BR3 4TU and which was incorporated on 7 July 1992 and which operates under the UK Companies Act 1985; "*Depositary Interest*" a dematerialised Depositary Interest issued by the Depositary in respect of, and representing on a 1 for 1 basis, underlying Shares, which can be held or transferred through CREST; "*Directors*" the members of the Board, including both executive and non-executive members, as at the date of this document; "*Extraordinary **General Meeting*" or "*EGM*" the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, convened for 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 17 August 2018, and any adjournment thereof, notice of which is set out on page 10; "*EGM Approval*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Euronext Admission*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*FCA*" the Financial Conduct Authority; "*FSMA*" Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended); "*Form of Direction*" the Form of Direction enclosed with this document for use by Shareholders that hold Depositary Interests in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting; "*Form of Proxy*" the form of proxy enclosed with this document for use by Shareholders in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting; "*Group*" BCRE group of companies; "*Listing*" has the meaning assigned thereto in this document; "*Listing Rules*" the rules and regulations made by the FCA under Part VI of FSMA as amended from time to time; "*London Stock Exchange*" or "*LSE*" London Stock Exchange plc; "*Notice*" the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting which is set out at the end of this document; "*Official List*" the Official List of the UKLA, maintained by the FCA in accordance with section 74(1) of FSMA; "*Record Date*" means 6 p.m. BST (7 p.m. CEST) on 20 July 2018; "*Resolutions*" the resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting, details of which are set out in the Notice; "*Shares*" the Shares of EUR 0.01 each in the capital of the Company; "*Shareholder*" or "*Shareholders*" the holder or holders of Shares and/or, as the context requires, Depositary Interests; "*UK*" the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; "*UK Listing Authority*" or "*UKLA*" the FCA acting in its capacity as the competent authority for the purposes of Part VI of FSMA. *Directors, Secretary and Advisers* *Directors* Harin Thaker (_Chairman and Non-executive Director_) Moshe Lustig (_Non-executive Director_) Michiel Olland (_Executive Director_) *Co-CEO* Nansia Koutsou *Co-CEO* Shai Shamir *CFO* Yiannis Peslikas *Company Secretary* Viorica Hagagg *Head office and registered Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 office* HN Amsterdam The Netherlands *Broker* Peel Hunt LLP Moor House

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2018 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

DJ BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: -2-

120 London Wall London EC2Y 5ET *Legal advisers to the Company as Loyens & Loeff N.V. to matters of Dutch law* Fred. Roeskestraat 100, 1076 ED Amsterdam The Netherlands *Legal advisers to the Company as Norton Rose Fulbright LLP to matters of English law* 3 More London Riverside London SE1 2AQ *Depositary* Link Market Services Trustees Limited 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU *Registrar* Link Asset Services 34 Beckenham Road Beckenham Kent BR3 4TU *LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF BCRE-BRACK CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS N.V.* *BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V.* *Directors: Registered Office:* Harin Thaker (_Chairman and Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 Non-executive Director_) HN Amsterdam, The Netherlands Moshe Lustig (_Non-executive Director_) Michiel Olland (_Executive Director_) ojkesf Nansia Koutsou 6 July 2018 Dear Shareholder *Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting* 1) *Introduction* The purpose of the Notice is to provide you with the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting. Before the meeting, the agenda with explanatory notes and the announcements that are required by virtue of law and the Articles and all additional meeting documents (if any) are available to holders of Shares, holders of Depositary Interests. The meeting documents are available on the website of the Company www.brack-capital.com [1] as of 6 July 2018. 2Approval of the De-Listing (voting item) ***************************************** On 5 July 2018, the Board conditionally resolved to apply for (i) the cancellation of the Shares (ISIN: NL0010763611) from admission to the standard segment of the Official List and (ii) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, the *De-Listing*). Under this resolution, the Board has determined that the De-Listing (and the decision to proceed with any applications to the UKLA or the London Stock Exchange in connection therewith) shall be conditional on the receipt of approval from Shareholders with a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast at a general meeting of the Company (*EGM Approval*). Accordingly, the Board and/or the Company shall only proceed with the necessary steps and documents required to perform, execute and complete the De-Listing if and after the EGM Approval has been obtained. The Extraordinary General Meeting is requested by the Board in order to grant the EGM Approval. Under the Listing Rules, there is currently no explicit requirement for BCRE to obtain the prior approval of shareholders for the De-Listing. However, the Board has voluntarily determined, in light of corporate governance considerations and the interests of its shareholders, to make the aforementioned resolution on the De-Listing subject to the EGM Approval. Furthermore, the Board has voluntarily decided to only accept the EGM Approval with a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast instead of with a simple majority of the votes cast. For completeness sake, it is noted that, if the requisite percentage of 75% is not obtained in connection with the EGM Approval, the Shares will continue to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. The Board has resolved to apply for admission of the Shares to Euronext Access of Euronext Paris, a French multilateral trading facility, subject to the EGM Approval and conditional to the occurrence of the De-Listing. The Company's convertible bonds have been traded on Euronext Access of Euronext Paris since 2016. Shares listed at present on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange are held through Depositary Interests. For the purposes of the proposed application for admission of the Shares to Euronext Access of Euronext Paris, the Board will determine in due course whether to apply for admission of Shares to be held directly or through Depositary Interests. Please see the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda for the EGM (contained in the Notice set out at the end of this document) for details of the background to the proposed De-Listing, BCRE's rationale for the proposed De-Listing and how the Company is seeking to mitigate certain risks which would typically be associated with the proposed De-Listing. 3Conditional proposal to amend the Articles and to authorise each member of the Board and each employee of Loyens & Loeff N.V. to execute the deed of amendment (voting item) It is proposed by the Board to the general meeting of the Company to resolve, subject to and conditional upon the occurrence of and effective as of the De-Listing, to amend the Articles in conformity with the draft deed of amendment to the Articles prepared by Loyens & Loeff N.V. (*Deed of Amendment*), and to authorise each member of the Board and also each employee of Loyens & Loeff N.V., severally, to have the Deed of Amendment executed. The amendments to the Articles as included in the draft Deed of Amendment are proposed in order to: ? for reasons of flexibility and clarity, remove references and articles in respect of the London Stock Exchange, regulated market, UK Listing Authority and UK Listing Rules (all as defined in the current Articles) that are no longer relevant and/or mandatory required under Dutch law following the De-Listing (e.g. the obligation to publish semi-annual figures within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act); ? for reasons of flexibility and clarity, to make some technical changes to align the Articles with the situation post the De-Listing (e.g. the procedural requirements for convening a general meeting). A copy of the proposal, including the verbatim text thereof (and including a compare with the current Articles evidencing the proposed changes), shall be deposited and kept available at the Company's office for inspection by, and must be made available free of charge to, shareholders. A copy shall also be available on the Company's website as from 6 July 2018. 4General Meeting **************** A notice convening the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands on 17 August 2018 commencing at 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) is set out on page 10 of the Notice. Further background on the Resolutions can be found in the explanatory notes to the Notice. 5Voting ******* A Form of Proxy for use by Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed with this document. Whether or not you propose to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting, you are encouraged to complete and sign the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and to return it to the Company, as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received no later than 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 15 August 2018 (being 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting). The return of a completed Form of Proxy or the submission by CREST members of an electronic proxy appointment will not preclude you from attending the Extraordinary General Meeting and voting in person, should you so wish. Holders of Depositary Interests in the Company wishing to instruct Link Market Services Trustees Limited, the Depositary, to vote in respect of the holder's interest should use the enclosed Form of Direction. The completed Form of Direction must be received by Link Asset Services, PXS 1, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU, as soon as possible and in any event so has to be received no later than 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 14 August 2018 (being 72 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Extraordinary General Meeting). 6Record Date ************ Only Shareholders entered on the register of members of the Company at 6 p.m. BST (7 p.m. CEST) on 20 July 2018 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting in respect of the number of Shares registered in their name at that time. Changes to entries on the register of members after 6 p.m. BST (7 p.m. CEST) on 20 July 2018 shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the meeting. The length of time between the Record Date and the Extraordinary General Meeting is set by Dutch Law. 7Recommendation *************** As set out in the Explanatory Notes to the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board considers these proposals to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Board recommends that you vote in favour of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Yours faithfully Harin Thaker, Chairman *NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING* The Shareholders and persons entitled to attend the Shareholders' meetings of BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. are invited to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 17 August 2018 commencing at 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST), with the agenda set out herein. *AGENDA* Opening 1) Approval of the De-Listing (voting item) (_Resolution 1_) 2) Conditional proposal to amend the Articles and to authorise each member of the Board and each employee of Loyens & Loeff N.V. to execute the deed of amendment (voting item). (_Resolution 2_) 3) Any other business Closing *Notes*

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2018 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

On 6 July 2018, 159,596,899 Shares are in issue. The total number of voting rights to be exercised on Shares in issue as of 6 July is 159,596,899. This notice, including the agenda, the explanatory notes to this agenda, the draft Deed of Amendment, the Form of Proxy or Form of Direction and voting and voting instructions, and the total number of Shares in issue and voting rights to be exercised on Shares on the day hereof and on the Record Date (if changes took place) are available free of charge at the office address of the Company, at Barbara Strozzilaan 201, 1083 HN Amsterdam, the Netherlands, tel. +31 (0)20 51 410 00 or email viorica@brack-capital.com and nansiak@brack-capital.com, as well as on the Company's website (www.brack-capital.com) for the Shareholders and for holders of Depositary Interests issued by Link Market Services Trustees Limited, as Depositary, at www.capitadeal.com, email: info@capitadeal.com. *Record date* The persons who will be considered as entitled to vote and/or attend the EGM, are those persons who are Shareholders or holders of Depositary Interests registered as such in a (sub)register designated by the board of the Company (Board) on the Record Date, after processing of all settlements on that date and who have made a notification in the manner set out below. The (sub)registers which have been designated as such are the records as at the Record Date of the Depositary for the holders of Depositary Interests under the CREST-system. For holders of Shares who are not administered under the CREST-system, the designated (sub)register is the Company's register of shareholders. *Registering to vote* Holders of registered Shares and holders of a right of pledge or a right of "usufruct" on such Shares with voting rights who are registered in person in the shareholders' register of the Company at the Record Date who wish to attend the meeting in person or appoint a representative, will be entitled to attend the EGM if they have notified the Board of their attendance by 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 15 August 2018, by submitting a written statement that they wish to attend the meeting, including the number of Shares notified for registration and held by the Shareholder entitled to vote at the Record Date. Holders of Depositary Interests who are registered in person in the register of the Depositary as of the Record Date who wish to attend the meeting in person or appoint a representative, should contact the Depositary no later than 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 14 August 2018, to request a Letter of Representation. Each Shareholder and other person entitled to vote will receive a confirmation of his or her notification to attend the meeting, including the number of Shares registered for the meeting. This confirmation will serve as admission certificate and upon submission thereof will allow the Shareholder or other person entitled to vote or their proxy access to the meeting. *Voting by proxy* Subject to compliance with the above provisions, Shareholders and other persons entitled to vote can attend and vote at the EGM in person or by proxy. Proxies need to be in writing (form available free of charge on www.brack-capital.com) and should at the discretion of the Company sufficiently identify the Shareholder and other person entitled to vote (as applicable) and the proxy holder and the number of Shares for which the proxy holder will represent the relevant person at the EGM. In order to give proxy and voting instructions, the Shareholder (a) must have registered his or her Shares as set out above and (b) the duly completed and signed proxy including, as appropriate, voting instructions, must be received by the Company (see contact details below) no later than 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 15 August 2018. Proxy holders representing multiple Shareholders whose voting instructions require that they cannot vote individual Resolutions similarly for all Shares which they represent (for, against, abstain), will need to contact the Company (see contact details below) no later than on 9 a.m. BST (10 a.m. CEST) on 15 August 2018, in order to procure appropriate processing of their instructions. Persons without a valid admission certificate will not be given access to the meeting. Attendants may be asked for identification prior to being admitted. Amsterdam, 6 July 2018 Board Communication with the company regarding the above information through: BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Viorica@brack-capital.com and nansiak@brack-capital.com Management Board BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Viorica@brack-capital.com and nansiak@brack-capital.com *Explanatory Notes to the Agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders (Meeting) of BCRE-Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. (Company) * *Resolution 1* Approval of the De-Listing (voting item). On 5 July 2018, the Board conditionally resolved to apply for (i) the cancellation of the Shares (ISIN: NL0010763611) from admission to the standard segment of the Official List and (ii) the cancellation of the admission to trading of the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc (together, the *De-Listing*). Under this resolution, the Board has determined that the De-Listing (and the decision to proceed with any applications to the UKLA or the London Stock Exchange in connection therewith) shall be conditional on the receipt of approval from Shareholders with a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast at a general meeting of the Company (*EGM Approval*). Accordingly, the Board and/or the Company shall only proceed with the necessary steps and documents required to perform, execute and complete the De-Listing if and after the EGM Approval has been obtained. The Extraordinary General Meeting is requested by the Board to grant the EGM Approval. Although there is no explicit legal requirement to do so, the Board has voluntarily determined, in light of corporate governance considerations and the interests of its Shareholders, to make the aforementioned resolution on the De-Listing subject to the EGM Approval. Furthermore, the Board has voluntarily decided to only accept the EGM Approval with a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast instead of with a simple majority of the votes cast. For completeness sake it is noted that, if the requisite percentage of 75% is not obtained in connection with the EGM Approval, the Shares will continue to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. _Background_ The Company has been listed on the Main Market of the LSE since May 2014 (*Listing*). The Directors' and the Company's rationale for seeking the original admission of the Shares (ISIN:NL0010763611) to trading on the LSE included the anticipation to attract a level of interest in the Company, particularly from institutional investors, that would provide the Company with access to equity capital markets, an enhanced corporate profile and a mechanism to provide a market in the Shares. In addition, at the time of Listing, the geographical diversification and mix of income producing and development assets were anticipated to attract institutional investor interest. Following the publication of the revised strategic plan and further announcements of its execution, the likelihood of attracting institutional investors has reduced even further in the view of the Board. As a consequence of the adverse developments in Russia following the Listing, there has been a significant shift in the perception of capital markets towards the Company's exposure to the Russian real estate market. As a result of the sale of the German platform and the heightened exposure to Russia, the interest in the Shares has substantially reduced, specifically from institutional investors. During February 2018, the Company has announced its new strategic plan, the main components of which are as follows: ? a policy with a focus on de-risking, deleveraging and improving balance sheet quality, reducing asset exposure and cutting costs; ? no new investments in emerging and/or non-core markets; ? being extremely selective in new investments while taking into consideration Shareholders' distributions time horizon expectations; ? any investment will only be considered if it provides an attractive opportunity for both the Company and all its Shareholders and stakeholders, with an extraordinary low risk profile enabling the Company to take advantage of its key professional capabilities; ? the Company will be in the market for disposal of its non-core assets to generate returns for its Shareholders; ? the Company intends to reduce exposure to stabilized properties, and focus on execution and optimization of its considerable development portfolio, primarily in the US; ? BCRE Russia is focusing on the continuing stabilization and gradual improvement in property metrics; ? subject to a conservative liquidity policy, in particular cash reserves and financing requirements for its development projects, the Company will consider distributions to Shareholders, by way of share buyback, dividend or otherwise. The Board is of the opinion that the Company is broadly making progress towards accomplishing various milestones contained in its pre-stated strategic plan. The Board believes that the ongoing LSE-listing related expenses have become relatively excessive and unjustifiable for the size of the current business and do not help to generate additional value. The Board has reached the view that the Company is not receiving the benefits for which the Listing was originally sought, nor is there any possible chance of the situation changing in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Board has concluded that in its opinion and based on the new strategic plan, it is in the best interests of the Company and its

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2018 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)