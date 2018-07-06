

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets logged modest gains in early trade Friday, before paring their early gains and slipping into negative territory. However, the markets ended the day with modest gains after staging a late recovery.



Traders turned cautious due to concerns over the trade war brewing between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has imposed tariffs on 34 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports and China quickly responded in kind. President Trump then escalated matters by saying the U.S. could soon impose tariffs on more than $500 billion in Chinese imports.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.20 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.08 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.26 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.18 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.19 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.27 percent.



In Frankfurt, ThyssenKrupp jumped 2.56 percent after its Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger offered to quit, opening the way for a more radical restructuring of the industrial conglomerate.



Deutsche Bank climbed 2.57 percent. JP Morgan Chase has denied any interest in Deutsche Bank following a press report that the U.S. investment bank may be considering taking a stake, the Wall Street Journal reported.



In London, satellite company Inmarsat sank 8.02 percent after rejecting a second takeover bid from EchoStar.



Nokia Corp. rose 1.01 percent in Helsinki after signing a pact with China Mobile to investigate the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Germany's industrial production recovered notably in May after a weaker start to the year, official data showed Friday.



Industrial output grew 2.6 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a revised 1.3 percent drop in April, Destatis reported. This was the biggest expansion in six months. Output was forecast to grow marginally by 0.3 percent.



France's foreign trade gap widened in May, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from the Customs Office showed Friday. The trade deficit rose to EUR 6.0 billion in May from EUR 5.21 billion in the previous month.



UK labor productivity decreased in the first quarter as a result of the continued strength in employment growth combined with weaker output growth, the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Labor productivity slid 0.4 percent in the first quarter, which was the first fall in output per hour since the second quarter of 2017.



UK house prices increased at a slower pace in June, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Friday. House prices grew only 0.3 percent on month in June, following May's 1.7 percent increase. Prices were expected to gain 0.2 percent.



Employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of June, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 213,000 jobs in June after surging up by an upwardly revised 244,000 jobs in May.



Economists had expected employment to climb by 195,000 jobs compared to the addition of 223,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate rose to 4.0 percent in June from 3.8 percent in May. The unemployment rate was expected to be unchanged.



