ECA Marketing, Inc.: ECA Marketing Announces CPA CPE Training Workshop with National Subject Matter Experts

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2018 / ECA Marketing, Inc. in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, announced the addition of a new CPA CPE Training workshop.

The program will feature two experts, the first is Kevin Jerry who will be tackling IRC Section 263(a) and why it's the biggest tax change since 1986 as well as implementing the 2014 Tangible Property Regulations. The second expert is Mary Read CPC, QPA, CPFA, who will cover the use of Defined Benefit Plans to keep the section 199A Deduction as well as a unique approach to distributing qualified plan assets on a tax advantaged basis. The CPE workshop is scheduled for August 23rd 2018 at ECA Marketing's home office and two sessions available a morning session from 8:00AM CDT to 12:00 Noon and the afternoon session from 2:00PM CDT to 6:00PM CDT; both sessions offer 4 CPE credits. CPA's or agents interested in attending are urged to register as early as possibly because seating is limited.

All CPA's are welcome to attend, but in order for agents and advisors to attend they must be accompanied by a CPA they invited. For additional event details and to register visit www.cpeadvantage.com. Offering CPE for CPA's is consistent with ECA's goal of helping advisors serve their client's most pressing needs. "The CPE program trains CPA's to educate their clients about unique tax opportunities that are available using life insurance, as well as introduce them to our network of advisors" says ECA President Joe Spillman.

Agents and advisors work independently through a partnership with ECA that is built on mutual benefit and support. This event encourages agents and advisors to seek professional alliances with progressive CPA's. Stephanie Dahl COO with ECA Marketing states, "Our agents and advisors in the field do the hard work of helping their clients with their financial needs, and working with a qualified CPA on their team is an important part of offering clients integrated solutions."

ECA Marketing's origins date back to 1985. The company is a National Annuity and Life Marketing Organization that does business in all 50 states in the nation as well as a number of United States territories. Since 2006, the company has produced more than $10 billion in Fixed Annuity and Target Life Premium. Its management are part of the Field Advisory Councils of six different carriers. ECA Marketing is one of the largest independent marketing organizations in the United States today. The company states that their many years in business, combined with the dedication and knowledge of their field agents and financial advisors is what has helped them to reach multiple business goals throughout the years. Those interested in learning more can visit ECA Marketing online at www.ecamarketing.com.

Contact ECA Marketing, Inc.:

Stephanie Dahl

800-356-4189

stephanie@ecamarketing.com

7800 Equitable Drive, Suite 200 Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344

SOURCE: ECA Marketing, Inc.