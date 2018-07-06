Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Koovs Plc (KOOV): Funding for the Future now secure 06-Jul-2018 / 16:52 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Funding for the Future now secure* Following on from Wednesday's announcement of the tie-up with Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL), part of The Future Group, Koovs has announced that its offer of new shares has closed early and has been oversubscribed: 70m new shares at 15p, raising GBP10.5m gross, plus an additional GBP1.5m investment from the Chairman. With the capital now committed and the partners in position, Koovs now has a very strong platform on which to build India's leading fashion e-tailer. Please click here for the full report: http://hardmanandco.com/docs/default-source/company-docs/koovs-plc-documents/0 6.07.18-funding-for-the-future-now-secure.pdf [1]

