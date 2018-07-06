Acencia Debt Strategies - Final Liquidation Distribution

ACENCIA DEBT STRATEGIES LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Final Liquidation Distribution announcement

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 29 December 2017, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

The Liquidators announce their intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") of:

USD $0.04736 per ordinary USD share issued

The Final Distribution will be affected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares on the register at the close of business on 9 July 2018 (the "Record Date") and will be paid by the way of USD cheques drawn upon a USD clearing bank posted on Friday 20 July to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

If this cheque payment is not in your local currency and you would like to convert it please visit http://ips.linkassetservices.com/ or email IPS@linkgroup.co.uk in order to arrange for a cheque to be reissued in the currency of your choice.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com