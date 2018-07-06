sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PR Newswire

London, July 6

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:06 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):53,326
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.00
Lowest price paid per share (pence):23.80
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):23.90

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,711,392 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,711,392 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
628523.9016:29:53London Stock Exchange
485323.9016:28:53London Stock Exchange
242323.9016:18:04London Stock Exchange
236723.9016:12:37London Stock Exchange
286023.9016:11:42London Stock Exchange
253223.9016:09:33London Stock Exchange
199723.9015:59:00London Stock Exchange
68223.9015:59:00London Stock Exchange
289723.9015:44:20London Stock Exchange
237823.8513:52:59London Stock Exchange
241123.9013:45:38London Stock Exchange
9123.9013:34:51London Stock Exchange
264523.9013:34:51London Stock Exchange
266223.9013:25:10London Stock Exchange
262623.9512:52:57London Stock Exchange
558823.9012:30:47London Stock Exchange
259623.8012:15:32London Stock Exchange
279124.0008:24:41London Stock Exchange
264223.9008:05:37London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


