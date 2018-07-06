Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 06 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 53,326 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 23.80 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 23.90

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,412,711,392 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,412,711,392 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

06 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 6285 23.90 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange 4853 23.90 16:28:53 London Stock Exchange 2423 23.90 16:18:04 London Stock Exchange 2367 23.90 16:12:37 London Stock Exchange 2860 23.90 16:11:42 London Stock Exchange 2532 23.90 16:09:33 London Stock Exchange 1997 23.90 15:59:00 London Stock Exchange 682 23.90 15:59:00 London Stock Exchange 2897 23.90 15:44:20 London Stock Exchange 2378 23.85 13:52:59 London Stock Exchange 2411 23.90 13:45:38 London Stock Exchange 91 23.90 13:34:51 London Stock Exchange 2645 23.90 13:34:51 London Stock Exchange 2662 23.90 13:25:10 London Stock Exchange 2626 23.95 12:52:57 London Stock Exchange 5588 23.90 12:30:47 London Stock Exchange 2596 23.80 12:15:32 London Stock Exchange 2791 24.00 08:24:41 London Stock Exchange 2642 23.90 08:05:37 London Stock Exchange

