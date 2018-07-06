The global intimate apparel market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-conscious customers, especially women. People, mostly women, are particular about their outfits. Although intimate apparel products are worn under outer garments, the consumer preference for visually appealing ones with better features is high. While men's intimate apparel products have limited options, women's intimate apparel products come in different varieties, colors, and designs to cater to the requirements of different occasions. For example, bridal intimate apparel products are trending in the market.

This market research report on the global intimate apparel market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing popularity of mobile applications for accessing information on the size and fit of intimate apparel as one of the key emerging trends in the global intimate apparel market:

Global intimate apparel market: Increasing popularity of mobile applications for accessing information on size and fit of intimate apparel

Mobile applications are popular among smartphone users. There are several mobile applications, including ThirdLove, which helps women choose the right fit for their lingerie. With the growing success of ThirdLove, it is extending its services to other clothing products as well.

"Brayola is another example in which the application asks 2-3 questions to the user, and based on the responses, it suggests the right intimate apparel. It measures the bra size and then displays a collection of bras according to the size," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile.

Global intimate apparel market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global intimate apparel market into the following products (lower innerwear, upper innerwear, sleepwear and loungewear, and thermal wear) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The lower innerwear segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 42% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global intimate apparel market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

