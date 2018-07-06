The global mortuary equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the use of cadavers for academic and commercial research. Cadavers significantly contribute to science, and medical students often use cadavers to study the human anatomy. Cadavers are often used to verify surgical techniques before they can be applied to living patients. While many medical schools have moved to using technology and surgical models to teach students, cadavers are still needed for hands-on learning.

This market research report on the global mortuary equipment market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global mortuary equipment market:

Global mortuary equipment market: Increasing technological advances

Players in the market are making continuous technological advances in mortuary equipment. One of the emerging trends in medical equipment is the transition from fluid dependent hydraulic systems to cleaner and more environmental-friendly electromechanical systems, thus improving equipment functionality and reducing the equipment's size and weight. Such technological advances drive the growth of the market.

"Hydraulic cadaver lifter is another technological advancement. It is a battery-operated hydraulic lift designed with a narrow straddle allowing easier transportation of the cadaver through narrow aisles and congested work areas," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools.

Global mortuary equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global mortuary equipment market by product (refrigerators, autopsy tables, and cadaver lifts and trolleys) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The refrigerators segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 39% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

