The global portable air conditioner market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005365/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global portable air conditioner market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising awareness of environmental-friendly and energy-efficient devices. Electronic appliances consume almost 45% to 50% of the total energy expended is a commercial building or house, and the centralized air conditioner consumes almost 4% to 5% of the total energy. To minimize and to control the high energy consumption, governments across the countries are encouraging electronic appliances players to come up with energy-efficient products that consume less energy compared with traditional products in the market.

This market research report on the global portable air conditioner market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the smart portable air conditioners as one of the key emerging trends in the global portable air conditioner market:

Global portable air conditioner market: Smart portable air conditioners

Smart and wireless operable electronic appliances are growing popular. Innovative and technologically advanced features such as remote control, wearable control, and weather monitoring are already available in conventional air conditioners. However, the key manufacturers of portable air conditioners are also expected to come up with smart portable air conditioner by integrating the above-mentioned features.

"Smart portable air conditioners can be operated through a smartphone to change the temperature and fan speed and to adjust the control modes. These smart portable air conditioners can be operated by installing the concerned applications in the user's smartphone," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on home, kitchen, and large appliances.

Global portable air conditioner market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global portable air conditioner market by end-user (residential and commercial) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The residential segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 85% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The dominance of APAC can be attributed to the prevalence of weather conditions favorable to the market and a significant increase in the population over the past two decades.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180706005365/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com