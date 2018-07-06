Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the peanut allergy therapeutics market. This report provides detailed insights into the clinical trials landscape of the gene therapy for peanut allergy therapeutics including molecules at pre-clinical and discovery stage.

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Peanut allergy therapeutics: Market overview

Peanut allergy is a type of food allergy, which is common in children as well as adults. It occurs when the immune system of the body depicts an abnormal response for one or more than one peanut proteins.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Furthermore, peanut allergy is a leading cause of anaphylaxis and can also lead to death."

Peanut allergy therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the peanut allergy therapeutics market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and unknown, RoA (oral, sublingual, intravenous, intradermal, intradermal+intramuscular, transdermal, subcutaneous, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, biological, recombinant fusion protein, gene, peptide, small molecule, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (immune system, IgE, IL-2, IL-33, T-cell, TLR4, and unknown), MoA (immunomodulator, IgE inhibitor, T-cell modulator, TLR4 agonist, immunosuppressant, IL-2 stimulant, IL-33 inhibitor, and unknown), drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, and phase III), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, unknown and NA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

