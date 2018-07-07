Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2018) - In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), Shimcity Inc. ("Shimcity"), a corporation controlled by Shimmy Posen, the Secretary of Academy Explorations Limited (the "Company" or "Academy"), announces that on July 5, 2018 Shimcity acquired 4,100,768 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.02 per Common Share under the Company's previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").

Upon completion of the Offering, Shimcity, holds, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 4,100,768 Common Shares, representing 15.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Prior to the Offering, Shimcity did not beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, any securities of the Company. Shimcity acquired these securities for investment purposes and may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of the Company or dispose of such securities as Shimcity may deem appropriate. A copy of the early warning report being filed by Shimcity may be obtained on the Company's SEDAR profile or by contacting Shimcity at 416.869.7612.