FOREO Announces Appointment of New CEO Filip Sedic

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FOREO has announced the appointment of Filip Sedic as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company through its next phase of innovation and spur exponential growth. He assumes responsibilities immediately and will succeed Paul Peros who has stepped down to pursue new projects in the technology sector.

Filip Sedic currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board and is the primary inventor of FOREO's award-winning product line including the LUNA cleansing devices and UFO smart mask treatment. As the original inspiration behind the brand and its strategic vision, Sedic will ensure a smooth transition, supporting further success.

"We would like to thank Paul Peros for the contribution he has made to the growth of FOREO from its beginning until to now," Filip Sedic commented. "Through our five year journey, the company has developed into a strong organization, and is now ready to face up to an exciting new chapter in its history."

Swedish Beauty-Tech brand FOREO is stocked in more than 10,000 stores globally and since its founding in 2013, has won more than 90 international awards. 2017 saw a year of record growth with more the 10 million products delivered across 70 international markets.

About FOREO

Sweden-based FOREO aims to empower you to brighten your life, offering a new standard of beauty and wellbeing solutions to a wider audience than ever before. Our approach is a bold one: we don't just improve existing designs; we tear them down completely and restart from the ground up - ensuring the best solutions are not reserved for the wealthy few. That's also why we're called FOREO, short for "For Every One." We create groundbreaking, accessible solutions that bring happiness and benefit to everyday lives, at a fraction of the cost of professional treatments. We're here to promote self-confidence: when you feel good, you look good - and our mission is complete.

