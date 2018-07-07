

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A fast-moving wildfire in California killed one person, while forcing evacuations of four hundred people, media reports said.



The blaze, dubbed the Klamathon fire, ignited on Thursday in Siskiyou County and temporarily forced the closure of Interstate 5. The interstate was reopened before 7 a.m. Friday, as the fire's progress slowed.



Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for Siskiyou County, where the blaze had destroyed homes, forced the evacuation of about 400 people and damaged the electric system.



One person has been found dead in a structure in Hornbrook, but officials couldn't identify the person.



The Klamathon Fire has burned more than 8,000 acres and is 5% contained.



Although the fire has not reached Oregon, authorities have urged hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts to avoid forested areas near the Oregon-California border as a safeguard.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX