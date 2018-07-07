Luzhou Talents Development Conference kicks off in China's Sichuan Province Fri.

LUZHOU, China, July 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luzhou Talents Development Conference opened in Luzhou, a city located in southwest China'sSichuan Province on Friday.

Nearly 800 guests and talents from all over the world attended the conference in Luzhou.

At the conference, a total of 42 projects worth 11.318 billion yuan were signed, covering the fields of aerospace, electronic information, and biological medicine sectors.

To be specific, 15 projects were signed on the spot, of which there were six industrial projects and nine talent platform projects.

More than 300 high-level talents have been invited to attend the conference, including 10 academicians, 62 experts of the "Thousand Talents Plan", a national plan of recruiting overseas talents, and 59 foreign high-level talents from ten countries. The landing of these projects will inject a new vitality into the economic development of Luzhou, according to Jiang Fuyi, secretary of Luzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Since 2017, Luzhou has put forward the strategy of "rejuvenating the city through talents". It has established six overseas talent workstations in Paris, Berlin, London, etc. and 11 talents work contact stations in Shenzhen and other domestic cities.

Under the guide of the China Talent Research, the conference was organized jointly by Luzhou Municipal Party Committee, Luzhou Municipal Government and China Economic Information Service.