Cryptassist Freelancer?-?Hire Your Talent?-?Pay with Crypto

TALIN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2018 / Cryptassist will offer as an integral part of its ecosystem, a freelance talent service feature, linking businesses or individuals with each other to engage or work as freelance talent on any crypto related projects online.

Employers will be able to post projects on an easy to use platform and receive quotes from freelancers within minutes of posting or will be able to browse through freelancer profiles and make offers directly to the freelancer of their choosing.

Both parties will always be able to post for free.

With trusted freelancers to meet a huge variety of crypto-related needs, including web design, mobile app development, virtual assistants, graphic design and many more, Cryptassist Freelancer creates the perfect space to get crypto related work done online.

Implementing a milestone payment plan ensures a safe environment for both the employer and the freelancer. Employers only pay the full amount when they are 100% satisfied with the work they receive and will be able to communicate with the freelancers throughout the duration of the project over the live chat feature.

Employers will pay the contract amount plus a low administrative fee. Employers will pay for the service using CTA. The funds will then be sent to the freelancer in fiat or any cryptocurrency of their choice.

Cryptassist Freelancer will require KYC for both the employer and the freelancer to ensure that the freelancers deliver their products or services and that the employers honor their payments upon completion of the project.

Features of Cryptassist Freelancer:

Post projects, free of charge

Post freelancer profiles and portfolios, free of charge

Employers pay for projects with CTA, freelancers are paid in fiat or any cryptocurrency of their choice

Milestone payments ensure safety for both the employer and the freelancer

Choose freelancers from multiple bids and profiles

Live chat feature means you can communicate directly with your freelancer throughout the project

24-hour customer support

For more info check our website: https://www.cryptassist.io

Whitepaper: https://www.cryptassist.io/assets/downloads/whitepaper.pdf

Email: support@cryptassist.io

Cryptassist