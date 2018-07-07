

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The death toll from torrential rain in western areas of Japan has risen to 38 and more than 50 people went missing, media reports said Saturday.



More than 1.6 million people had been ordered to evacuate from their homes and a further 3.1 million were advised to do so.



Above 500 homes had been damaged and at least 40 people had been injured in the heavy rainfall.



Among the dead, twenty were confirmed dead in Hiroshima prefecture, with the rest in Osaka, Shiga, Hyogo, Okayama and Ehime prefectures.



More rain is forecast to continue until Sunday in the west and the east.



