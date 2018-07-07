

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that the talks with North Korean official Kim Yong Chol for the destruction of nuclear arsenal had been 'very productive'.



After wrapping up two days of talks with Yong Chol, Pompeo said that 'a great deal of progress' had been made in some areas, but more talks were needed on nuclear disarmament.



Both sides have planned to hold discussions for the repatriation of the remains of American soldiers killed during the Korean War on July 12, Pompeo said.



'I think we made progress in every element of our discussion,' he said.



'These are complicated issues, but we made progress on almost all of the central issues, some places a great deal of progress, other places there's still more work to be done,' he added.



On Sunday, Pompeo will meet the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX