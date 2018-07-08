After three days of debates with 250 international speakers, the 18th Rencontres Economiques d'Aix en Provence concluded today with the "Declaration of Proposals" from the Cercle des Economistes

In terms of technology, migration, environment, identity and geostrategy, the world has undergone many metamorphoses over time. But now these changes are mutually reinforcing each other to create a disruption with the past, leading to abandonment of global governance for resolving conflicts.

The Cercle considers it urgent:

To launch a Multilateral Alliance of countries to maintain a global dialog . Also, the World Trade Organization system should be made more effective especially its Dispute Settlement Body -- and guarantee the participation of emerging countries.

Rebuild Europe around its founding values with those who share them while preserving its economic and financial basis. Also, monitor aide for those losing from globalization and revise and reinforce European competition policy, especially in the technology sector.

Establish a strategy for welcoming asylum seekers, creating dedicated places for them in Europe but also on the African continent, with the latter co-managed by Europe and Africa. Massive investments should be made to integrate asylum seekers in the labor market, and a European asylum process should be created within a group of volunteering countries.

Initiate a 10-year Euro-African infrastructure financing plan involving water, energy and training, and provide the African continent with the structures needed to manage significant financial flows. Also, ensure trade and tariff protection for African agriculture.

Re-create social cohesion in France through diversity and social mobility policies.

About Le Cercle des Economistes

Founded in Paris in 1992, the Cercle brings together 30 economists who are experts in a wide variety of fields. It aims to create a public debate, through publications and events such as Les Rencontres Économiques in Aix, Singapore, Dakar and Casablanca.

About Les Rencontres Economiques d'Aix en Provence

Created in 2001 by Le Cercle des Economistes, the Rencontres Économiques d'Aix have become an unrivaled meeting place for current economic thought from France, Europe and the world. Free and open to the public., the 2018 edition ran from July 6 8, 2018, and focused on the theme of "The World's Metamorphoses."

