

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release May figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the current account surplus was 1,845.1 billion yen.



Japan also will see June numbers for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. In May, overall bank lending was up 2.0 percent on year, while lending excluding trusts climbed an annual 1.9 percent. The eco watcher survey for current conditions had a score of 47.1, while the outlook came in at 49.2.



China will release June numbers for foreign direct investment; in May, investment was up 7.6 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX