

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 524.847 trillion yen.



That follows the 2.0 percent gain in May.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 2.1 percent to 456.475 trillion yen - accelerating from the 1.9 percent gain in the previous month.



For the second quarter of 2018, overall bank lending was up 2.1 percent on year and lending excluding trusts advanced 2.0 percent.



