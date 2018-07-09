

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 1,938.3 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That topped expectations for a surplus of 1,266.0 billion yen and was up from 1,845.1 billion yen in April.



The trade balance reflected a deficit of 303.9 billion yen, exceeding forecasts for a shortfall of 483.1 billion yen following the 573.8 billion yen surplus in the previous month.



The adjusted current account surplus was 1,850.0 billion yen - which beat forecasts for 1,184.8 billion yen following the 1,885.5 billion yen surplus a month earlier.



