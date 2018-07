WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arlo Technologies Inc., the security-camera making unit of Netgear Inc. (NTGR), filed for a initial public offering, seeking to sell up to $100 million in shares. It said it had 1.9 million registered users, and a share of 40% of the U.S. consumer network-connected camera systems market. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARLO. It filed as an 'emerging growth' company, facing fewer requirements.



