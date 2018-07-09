Waseela Appoints New CEO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Waseela (http://www.waseela.com), a leading ICT System Integrator in the Middle East, announced today that its board has appointed Mr. Bilal Al Anani, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), to succeed Dr. Samer Taha as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dr. Samer Taha, who founded Waseela in 2007, and served as its CEO for the last 10 years, decided to step down and take a new role as Chairman of Revonence Technologies International (http://www.revonence.com), which holds a majority stake in Waseela and represents the technology investment arm of the parent group Dar Al Hai.

Bilal Al Anani who holds an M.Sc. in Communications Systems Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and has been serving as a CTO of Waseela, has more than 20 years of industry experience and has been leading a major transformation initiative within the company as it started its second decade of operation. "I am honored to be appointed the CEO of Waseela at such an exciting time for the company and industry. As we lead into our second decade in business, we are laser-focused on transforming our operations to align with the industry transition that is taking place in all verticals we operate in," said Mr. Al Anani. "We continue on our mission to become the leading System Integrator (SI) in the region, offering disruptive solutions and flexible services models. We strongly believe that the current modernization challenges in our region, represent an opportunity for a regional SI like Waseela to help our customers embrace new innovations that facilitate their digital transformational plans and empower their growth."

Mr. Al Anani added, "On behalf of Waseela's leadership team and employees, I would like to thank Dr. Samer Taha for his 10 years of service and for his visionary leadership steering Waseela through its startup and growth phases to become what it is now. I wish him all the best in his new role at Revonence."

