Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded with owner's engineering services assignment for Nam Kong 3 Hydro Power Plant in Laos

The Chaleun Sekong Energy Co Ltd (CSE) has awarded Pöyry with the owner's engineering services assignment for the Nam Kong 3 Hydro Power Plant (NK3 HPP) project located in Attapue, Laos. The 54 MW green fields project is expected to be completed by May 2020.

The project includes the design, civil works and installation of a Roller Compacted Concrete (RCC) dam, spillway, plunge pool, headrace tunnel, power house tailrace channel and switchyard with associated hydro and electro-mechanical work, as well as erection of a new transmission line. NK3 HPP is one of several power plants that are being constructed in Laos closely monitored by the country's Ministry of Energy and Mines to help reach its target of 12,500 MW capacity by the year 2020. This target aims to solve power shortage problems within the country and bring about economic benefits by supplying 7 to 8 per cent of the energy demands of nearby Sub-Mekong regions.

Pöyry's assignment includes assistance in project management, design and design review, and site supervision services. As of today, Pöyry has completed the initial river diversion works within 6 months from signing the project contract in November 2017, and two weeks ahead of schedule. The site quarry and crusher system became operational at the end of May 2018 while the structural concrete works in the main dam (bottom outlet / diversion) began last June.

Pöyry has also been a partner in the technical design of many other hydro power plant projects of CSE in the region.

"We are pleased to be chosen as a trusted partner for this and other project in Laos for CSE, which, upon completion is seen to progress the country's energy landscape and set to improve its social and economic status in the region," said Knut Sierotzki, Director, Hydropower, Asia.

The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock in H2/2017.

Knut Sierotzki Director, Hydropower, Asia Tel: +66 89 200 7463 Christiaan Grosskopf Project Manager, Hydropower, Hydro Power Tel: +6621081000 Did you know? Pöyry has experience in hydro power projects in 87 countries, worldwide.

Pöyry has been involved in over 50 hydropower plant projects in Southeast Asia, in the last 40 years.

Pöyry has 90 hydropower foreign and local experts in Southeast Asia.

About 25% of Asia Pacific workforce are expats or have been immersed working in countries outside the APAC region.

About Pöyry

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

