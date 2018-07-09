TomTom (TOM2) announces that it is strengthening its position in Africa by buying out the minority shareholders of TomTom Africa (Pty) Ltd. Consequently, TomTom increases its ownership from 76% to 100%. This step underlines TomTom's commitment in providing its partners with high-quality global map and traffic products, and TomTom's trust in the growth potential in Africa for geospatial applications, smart city services, connected navigation and highly automated driving.

Alain De Taeye, Member of TomTom's Management Board, comments: "Full control of the roadmap for Africa will accelerate our go-to-market of innovative ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and automated driving applications."

Financial details were not disclosed.

ENDS

