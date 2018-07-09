Aloha Pacific Marketing Solutions: Call Centers in the U.S. Pacific Compete with Mainland U.S. Providers Under Minimum Wage Requirements

AGANA, GUAM / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2018 / The U.S. Pacific Islands and the Associated Territories of the U.S. are emerging into the communications outsourcing industry offering very competitive hourly rates that are attractive to high call volume clients running campaigns in the private and non-profit sector, or for political awareness and fundraising purposes.

While the average minimum wage rate per hour in the U.S. is currently $7.25, there are new communications providers like Aloha Pacific Marketing Solutions who are competing with call centers in the continental U.S., providing quality customer service, virtual assistant and answering services to clients at a fraction of the cost from communications service providers that are forced to pay their worker minimum wage and pad on an additional $2 to $4 per hour in order to generate a profit from their client. Contrarily, Aloha Pacific starts its pricing to the customer for around $7.50 per hour, able to pay their call center employees above the local minimum wage, still generate a decent profit, and offer their customer cost-effective service rates.

Large call center service providers like West Corporation, Five9, Inc. (FIVN), and Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (SYKE), or even the Southeast Asian customer support outsourcing agencies may have some potential competition in the next few years if the number of call centers in Micronesia, Polynesia, and the Mariana Islands increase.

Aloha Pacific representative, Alexus comments that "Aloha Pacific prides its work providing top quality service and feels that many American business clients will learn to appreciate the warm Pacific Island charm and culture rather outsourcing their projects and campaigns to countries like India in efforts to save a few dollars, which may lead to a compromise in call quality and smooth transactions with each operator."

ABOUT ALOHA PACIFIC MARKETING SOLUTIONS

Aloha Pacific Marketing Solutions is the leading communications provider based in the Aloha State of Hawaii, offering call center and virtual office/assistant services to the private, public, and non-profit sectors in North America and the Asia Pacific region. We have a remarkable track record working with insurance providers, website customer service, e-commerce, medical billing, debt collections, charity fund-raising, investor relations and political awareness campaign support, and traditional answering service support.

For more details, visit Aloha Pacific's corporate website at www.alohapacificmarketing.com .

SOURCE: Aloha Pacific Marketing Solutions