STATS to Provide Training and Performance Solutions for Top Finnish Development Camps

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, and Sami Hyypiä Academy (SHA), located in Eerikkilä Sport Outdoor Resort, Finland, announced a new five-year partnership to bring STATS' team and player performance solutions to the academy.

Working with players and coaches at SHA, STATS will introduce technology and training for game-analysis education, player development and the monitoring of player performance. Eerikkilä/SHA has a strategic partnership with the Football Association of Finland (Finnish FA), and is the national training centre for football in Finland. Sami Hyypiä Academy (founded in 2010) implements a monitoring concept for players and organizes coach education and training camps for football players of all ages.

"Sami Hyypiä Academy's mission is to develop Finnish football towards the international peak, together with the Finnish Football Association, the entire Finnish football community and other partners. SHA focuses on developing the process based on top-level football requirements from childhood to adulthood. The new agreement with STATS will provide SHA cooperative teams with advanced solutions for player development and new tools to lead with knowledge," says Kyösti Lampinen, the Director of the Eerikkilä Performance Centre.

"STATS is extremely excited about working with Sami Hyypiä Academy and Eerikkilä for the match analysis and athlete performance. We are delighted to continue to strengthen the data-driven analysis of the Performance Centre. Adding education to coaches and game analysts to the whole will enable the Eerikkilä Performance Centre to provide a sustainable foundation for systematic development of the game," says Jens Urlbauer, STATS general manager within Northern Central Europe.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world's most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry's fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking through STATS SportVU, and a range of customizable digital solutions for brands. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry enhancing both team performance and fan experience. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180708005057/en/

Contacts:

STATS

Reed Findlay, +1 847-583-2642

mediarelations@stats.com