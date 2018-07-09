Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-09 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 03.07.2018-20.07.2018 Public offering AUGSPO AUGA group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018-15.07.2018 Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB0N021C Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018-15.07.2018 Sales figures TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018-23.07.2018 Buyback period ZMP1LOS2 Žemaitijos VLN pienas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu VLN pienine -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.07.2018 Government LVGA002523A Valsts Kase / RIG securities Treasury of auction Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2018 Interim report, TKM1T Tallinna TLN 6 months Kaubamaja Grupp -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2018 Activity OEG1T Olympic TLN results, 6 Entertainment months Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.07.2018 Extraordinary PZV1L Pieno žvaigždes VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.