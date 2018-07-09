

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 4.5% year-over-year for the month of June to 25.1 billion. Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 28.1 billion, up 2.6%. Load factor was 89.3%, an increase of 1.6 percentage points. For total group, number of passengers were 9.3 million, up 3.7% from a year ago.



For total passenger network (Air France, KLM, HOP!), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers was up 3.5% year-over-year to 22.3 billion. Capacity, measured in Available seat-kilometers, increased 1.8% to 25.1 billion. Load factor was 88.8%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points. Number of passengers were 7.7 million, up 2.9% from previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX